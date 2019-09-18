Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,857,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,956 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $139,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,342,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,258,000 after buying an additional 537,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,474,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,436,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

In related news, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $357,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

