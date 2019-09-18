Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,133 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 0.8% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Targa Resources worth $178,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,984,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,130,000 after purchasing an additional 646,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,798 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Targa Resources by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330,008 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,415,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,099,000 after acquiring an additional 549,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

TRGP traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,698. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

