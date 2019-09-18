Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,140 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Sempra Energy worth $155,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

