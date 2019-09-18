Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,598,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,898 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 1.2% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $276,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 146.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 90.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 75.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 37,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,800 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $390,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger purchased 42,600 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

