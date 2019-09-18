Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 883,477 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883,477 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of WP Carey worth $41,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in WP Carey by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,131. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.