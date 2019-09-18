Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Declares $0.25 — Dividend

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Buckle to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 373,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,944. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Buckle has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 10.52%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Buckle news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

