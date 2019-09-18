Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,473.23

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,473.23 and traded as low as $765.55. Burford Capital shares last traded at $801.00, with a volume of 865,595 shares trading hands.

BUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Burford Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,988 ($25.98).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 947.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,468.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Charles Parkinson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,469.88). Also, insider Hugh Steven Wilson bought 29,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £206,752.30 ($270,158.50).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

