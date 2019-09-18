Burst (BURST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Livecoin. Burst has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $75,286.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,061,917,759 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinroom, Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.