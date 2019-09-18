CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

CRNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

