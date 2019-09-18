Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000. Crowdstrike comprises 0.1% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Crowdstrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.79. 70,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,039. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

