Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.51. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 1,438,247 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5,662.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,591,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 184.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

