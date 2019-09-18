Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.02

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.02 and last traded at $110.02, with a volume of 1740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

