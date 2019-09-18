Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.94

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and traded as low as $108.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $109.61, with a volume of 706,715 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$102.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.3739509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.