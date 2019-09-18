Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 254964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

