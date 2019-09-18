Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.65. 17,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.74.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

