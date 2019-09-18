Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,375 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.4% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.23% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $117,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.44. 299,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,948. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.