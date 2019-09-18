Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,384 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $158,475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $140,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,303 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 83,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,266. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,435,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,397 shares of company stock worth $39,677,310. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

