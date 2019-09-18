Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $87,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.21.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.89. 17,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,566. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $272.91 and a 12-month high of $431.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

