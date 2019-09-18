Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $101.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $101,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after buying an additional 3,831,538 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,604 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $645,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $837,139.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,145 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $15,261,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $92.29. 504,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,627. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

