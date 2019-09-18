Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $49.90 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. 159,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.