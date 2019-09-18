Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $75.73 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $75,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,369,672 shares of company stock valued at $439,959,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $188.29. 2,629,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,244,382. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

