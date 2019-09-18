Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) SVP Sells $275,961.84 in Stock

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) SVP Andrew Hurst sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $275,961.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,020.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. 162,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,330. Career Education Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

