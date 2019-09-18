Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Billion

Analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to report $6.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.97 billion. Carnival posted sales of $5.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $20.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carnival by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Carnival by 6.3% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival by 23.5% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 13.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 380,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. 3,222,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.