Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading 7.5% Higher

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $8.93, 874,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 334,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $368.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

