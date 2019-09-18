Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.11.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,179,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,110,000 after purchasing an additional 620,375 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 145.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,023,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,907,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,032,000 after purchasing an additional 414,132 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.