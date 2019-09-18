CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBL. BTIG Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

CBL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,386,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,268. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

