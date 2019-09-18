CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.05 — Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IGR opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

