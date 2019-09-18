C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.45

Shares of C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $117.45 and traded as low as $4.15. C&C Group shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 5,446 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital assumed coverage on C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.45.

C&C Group Company Profile (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

