Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 3.1%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.69, approximately 338,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,881,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

