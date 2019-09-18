Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAGDF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of CAGDF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 6,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,667. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

