Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.28 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Centrality has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and $4.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00215203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.01241486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017183 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020483 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,737,330 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

