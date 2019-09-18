Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Cerner by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.29. 406,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,550. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

