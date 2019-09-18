Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,851 shares during the period. Cerner comprises approximately 6.7% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $219,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. 54,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,550. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $893,350.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

