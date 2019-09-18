Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $416.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.42. 816,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,174. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $431.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,437,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,873,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

