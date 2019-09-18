Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $90,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 147.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $7,745,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.25.

Chemed stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $260.03 and a 52-week high of $441.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

