Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 6.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.81, approximately 4,316,519 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,208,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $480.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 86.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 86.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 168,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

