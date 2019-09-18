Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Childrens Place has increased its dividend by an average of 60.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Childrens Place has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Childrens Place to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

