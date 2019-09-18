Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.16% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $32,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,272 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,392 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $849.90, for a total transaction of $3,732,760.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,756,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,559 shares of company stock valued at $125,535,353. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $904.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $709.58.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $827.16. 358,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,434. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $814.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.