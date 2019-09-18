Chronologic Market Cap Achieves $112,368.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $112,368.00 and $370.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00214224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.01218916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00097071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017226 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020245 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,510 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.