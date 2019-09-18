Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.33. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,236,000 after buying an additional 406,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,588,000 after buying an additional 953,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,530,000 after buying an additional 1,061,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,066,000 after buying an additional 160,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

