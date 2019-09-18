Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,402. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.61%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

