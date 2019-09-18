Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 72.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 41.5% during the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.21.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

