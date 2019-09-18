Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 8,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,157. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -168.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

