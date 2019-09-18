Cito Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 12,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,441. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

