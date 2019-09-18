Cito Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $179.48. 1,311,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348,022. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.16. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,597 shares of company stock worth $6,765,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

