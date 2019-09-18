Cito Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.1% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,748,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

