Cito Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in US Xpress Enterprises were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 4,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,266. The firm has a market cap of $225.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.58 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

USX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Grear purchased 7,262 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,919.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,604.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 124,177 shares of company stock worth $513,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

