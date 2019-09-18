C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Stock Price Up 10%

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.17, approximately 967,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 914,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised C&J Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $501.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,679,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

About C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ)

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

