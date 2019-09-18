CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) versus Atlantic Power (OTCMKTS:AT) Financial Survey

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) and Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Atlantic Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Atlantic Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and Atlantic Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlantic Power 0 2 0 0 2.00

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.05%. Atlantic Power has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Atlantic Power.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Atlantic Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Power 9.74% -686.79% 2.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Atlantic Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Power $282.30 million 0.97 $36.80 million $0.16 15.63

Atlantic Power has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

Atlantic Power beats CleanSpark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting. In addition, the company offers mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. Further, it converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. The company's SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles; and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.

