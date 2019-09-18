CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,751 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.24% of CME Group worth $169,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.93. 53,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.75. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.